DPO Mardan recommends Sehat Cards for families of martyrs

PESHAWAR: The Mardan police have recommended Sehat Insaf Cards for the families of the policemen who have sacrificed their lives during the duty.

A letter by District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Sajjad Khan to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur stated that meetings with the families of the martyred policemen were being held to know about the problems they are facing. The letter added that memorandum of understanding has been signed for providing quality education to the children of the deceased policemen.

The DPO stated that a hospital has been set up for the families of the fallen heroes at the police lines where free medical treatment is being provided to the heirs of the martyred cops. Sajjad Khan continued that the families of the martyrs demanded the provision of the Sehat Insaf Cards. The letter stated that it is strongly recommended that the provincial government may be approached for provision of the cards to the families of the police Shuhada.