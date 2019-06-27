Transfer of low-paid employees to Upper Chitral resented

By Our Correspondent

CHITRAL: A senior councillor Thursday resented the transfer of low-scaled employees from Lower to Upper Chitral district on domicile certificate bases.

Speaking at a press conference at Chitral Press Club, Tehsil Naib Nazim Mastuj Fakhruddin expressed his anguish over the transfer of Class-IV and other employees from Lower to Upper Chitral by provincial government and district administration.

Fakhruddin said the government should first provide offices to the employees in the new district. He said such transfer would create prejudice among the people of both the districts though they had been living with harmony and brotherhood since long. “The transfer of technical staff makes a sense but the transfer of simple Class-IV and other low employees is beyond comprehension,” he opined.

Fakhruddin said the people were pleased to have new district as it could bring job opportunities to the unemployed youths but transfer of old staff to new district would hurt their feelings. He announced to launch protest movement after the Shandur festival if the government did not stop the transfer of employees.