BISE Mardan SSC results: Students of private schools secure top positions

MARDAN: The students of private institutions grabbed top positions as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Mardan, on Thursday announced results of the Secondary School Certificate (annual) examination on Thursday.

The girls outshone boys in the results of Arts Group, securing all top three positions. The result was announced at a ceremony with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports, Culture and Tourism Mohammad Atif Khan as chief guest.

Officials of the BISE Mardan, students, parents and academicians attended the events. BISE Chairman Dr Tahir Javed, and Rashid Gul, controller of examination, announced the results. A total of 65,759 candidates appeared in the examination and 55,210 were declared successful, showing the pass percentage of 83.96.

Asif Iqbal of Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College, Swabi, topped the examination by securing 1,065 marks. Mohammad Nabeel Khan of the Quaid-e-Azam Public School Zaida, Swabi, secured 1064 marks and stood second while Mahnoor Inam of Al-Badar Model School, Shewa Adda, Swabi obtained 1062 marks and remained third.

In the Arts Group, Muneeba Umair, a private candidate from Nowshera, secured 978 marks and got first while her sister Iqra Uzair, also a private candidate, secured 950 marks and stood second.

Humera Hassan of government Girl’s High School Koti Kalan, Nowshera, got the second position with 948 marks. The top position holders all represented private schools. Only one female student of the state-run school managed to secure place in the top three in science and humanities group. The male students from the Swabi district top the Science group while the female students of Nowshera top the Arts group.