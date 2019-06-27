close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

BSc admission test on July 14

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

LAHORE: University of Engineering & Technology (UET) has announced that entrance test for admission to UET, its affiliated engineering colleges and other engineering institutions will be held on July 14.

After the engineering colleges admission test (ECAT), applications for admission in BSc would be received in September 2019. Last date for data entry and generation of Admit Card online is July 3.

The result of combined entrance test will be declared on midnight of July 21 and will be available at web portal http://admission.uet.edu.pk. However, the key for self-marking shall be uploaded on website at midnight on test date.

