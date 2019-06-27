Uproar in PA as Opp protests against deputy speaker

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Thursday witnessed uproar after the opposition members lodged a protest against Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The situation got tense in the House when opposition MPA Sheikh Alla-ud-Din was not allowed to speak. "Don’t try to dictate me," said Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad after the opposition MPAs protested for not being granted permission to speak. Opposition MPAs, including Waris Kallu, Malik Ahmed and other lodged the protest against the deputy speaker and PML-N MPAs also started chanting anti-government slogans in the House. Meanwhile, Javaid Badr, a PTI worker, in a statement issued here demanded presidential form of government in the country.