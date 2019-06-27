‘Budget to fuel anti-govt movement soon’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer Liaquat Baloch said the movement against the PTI government could gain strength soon since hardships of the masses had multiplied after presenting budget for the next year. The budget had been imposed by IMF and debate it in the National Assembly was of no use, he said while talking to a students’ delegation from Balochistan at Mansoora here on Thursday. He said while the budget was not passed in assembly, the government was increasing the prices of electricity, gas and POL, which proved its autocratic nature and attitude. Baloch said the government was purchasing dollar from the market due to which dollar prices had soared and the general public was burdened heavily. Replying to questions, he said rulers had never taken the opposition protest seriously and simply issued routine statements but ultimately the governments had been collapsing. He said the PTI government did nothing to have its feet on the grounds.

Baloch welcomed the Opposition conference in Islamabad and said it was the responsibility of opposition parties to implement the conference decisions. He said JI was already on roads against price hike, IMF slavery and rigged elections. He condemned the terrorist incidents in Balochistan. He called for withdrawal of presidential references against the judges of the superior courts and said these were mala fide.