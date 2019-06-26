Bilawal accuses govt of rigging for passage of budget from NA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday accused the government of rigging for the passage of the budget from the National Assembly.

“It was first time that the efforts were being made to get a passage through rigging and it was not even happens in the dictatorships of General Zia and General Pervez Musharraf,” he said while talking to the newsmen here outside the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Bilawal said the people have rejected this budget which is anti-people and anti-poor and said the PPP was taking part in the budget session in a protest as the participation in the session of the National Assembly is a right of the elected member but this right was being with not issuing the production order of two legislators.

He questioned that what message the government was giving to people of tribal areas with non-issuing the production order of their elected representatives.

The PPP chairman said the people of the Fata rendered huge sacrifices and they stood against the terrorism but now these people could not take part in the budget. Bilawal Bhutto said those who come through back doors always remained confused.

In a reply to a question, Bilawal said Sardar Akhtar Mengal has serious issues and if these issues were not resolved then he will vote against the government.