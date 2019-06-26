PTI, BNP devise strategy to implement accord

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) on Wednesday concluded a strategy for implementation of their accord, pending since last 10 months.

This was the outcome of the meeting held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and a delegation of Members of National Assembly belonging to BNP led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, at PM’s Parliament House Chamber.

Other MNAs included Agha Hassan Baloch, Muhammad Hashim, Professor Shehnaz Baloch and Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Adviser to PM on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab and Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present in the meeting.

The accord was inked between the PTI and BNP last August to address the concerns of BNP on issues mainly relating to provincial resources, education, health and human rights.