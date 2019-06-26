Reference against Justice Faez Isa: Lawyers to stage protest on July 2 in SC, says SCBA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday questioned as to why the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) chose first to take up the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Judge of the Supreme Court, ignoring other 26 complaints.

President Supreme Court Bar Association Amanullah Kanrani, while addressing the media in Supreme Court, announced that the lawyers would hold a peaceful protest on July 2 in the Supreme Court on the eve of 2nd hearing of the Supreme Judicial Council on presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He said that lawyers would come to the Supreme Court and start peaceful protest and sit-in, adding that the protest will continue till the conclusion of the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council.

He said that the government is bent upon character assassination of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He recalled that earlier, they had asked the SJC about the volume of complaints pending with it against the judges. In response, he said that the SJC revealed that only 28 cases, including the two presidential references are pending before it.

Our question is that ignoring other 26 complaints, why the SJC chose to take up first the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa”, Kanrani questioned. He said that the government has filed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on mala fide intention and in lieu of the independent decisions made by Justice Isa.

“We are determined to extend our maximum support and solidarity to Justice Isa and will stage a peaceful protest on July 2 in the Supreme Court”, the SCBA president said. He said that although neither Justice Isa had contacted them nor they had offered their services so far to the judge to plead his case in the SJC however, it is their duty to protect him as well as to protect the judiciary as there is a close relationship between the bench and bar.