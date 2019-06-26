Putin, Trump to discuss Iran, arms at G20

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump will discuss arms control and Iran and Syria crises on the sidelines of this week´s G20 summit in Japan, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Putin is also set to have talks with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told journalists.

Putin and Trump will meet in Japan´s western city of Osaka on Friday. "As far as the subject of discussions is concerned, a lot depends on the leaders," Ushakov told reporters, adding that they are also likely to touch upon "strategic stability" and Ukraine.