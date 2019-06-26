close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
June 27, 2019

PTA directed not to block unregistered cellular phones for 3 months

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 27, 2019

PESWHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has extended the period of blocking the unregistered mobile phones up to three months.

The court directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) not to block unregistered cellular phones within a period of three months from the date of the judgment.

“The respondents are directed not to block non-standard identifiers/non-complaint cellular phones of petitioners in three months.

However, the PTA was directed to complete the entire process of registration of the unregistered mobile phones within three months,” stated a high court judgment passed by a division bench in a writ petition of a citizen against the blocking of unregistered mobile phones by the PTA.

In a three-page judgment, authored by Justice Musarrat Hilali, the high court stated that eight petitioners, including Tor Gul and others prayed that the PTA may be directed to agree on a relaxed time line with all the relevant stakeholders for implementation of Phase-2, resulting in blocking the unregistered mobile phones with PTA.

It said that the petitioners prayed before the court to direct the PTA to agree with the stakeholders, which is the entire industry of the mobile business, to register

the mobile phones step by step and proper procedure before the extremity of blocking the phones, entirely in the interest of justice.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar