PDWP approves Rs8430.744m worth 19 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 19 projects worth Rs8430.744 million.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, the additional chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary P&D Department Atif Rehman, members of PDWP, representatives of Planning Commission, concerned departments and districts level officers of merged areas, said a handout.

The forum considered 20 projects pertaining to different sectors including Water, Sports & Tourism, Agriculture, DWSS, Roads & Bridges, Multi-sectoral Development, Urban Development and Health sectors for the uplift of the province and merged areas. The forum approved 19 projects with an estimated cost of Rs8430.744 million while one project was dropped.

The approved projects of Water sector were “Construction of Road along Disty No. 6 from Utmanzai Road Crossing to Motorway Interchange including branches/minors, drainage system and other Canal Patrol roads and drains in Charsadda district, construction and improvement of irrigation channels in Kurram district, construction of Chamak Maira dam, Abbottabad, construction of Sanam dam project in Lower Dir.” Approved projects of Sports & Tourism sector were: “Tourist Facilitation Centres (TFC) and Rest Areas, Instructional and Physical Training Programme in Fata.” The approved project of Higher Education sector was “Purchase of furniture and equipment for government colleges of KP”.The approved project of the Agriculture sector include; “Plantation of 5 million olive saplings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and maintenance of model farm, Sangbhatti.”