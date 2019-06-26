Karachi jam

If you are a Karachiite and want to reach your destination in the time period you have in mind, then you must have patience, because virtually daily you get caught in a massive traffic jam. This is not a problem for a specific area but something that affects the entire city. Whether you are going to your office or school or university or getting back there you are stuck.

Often you find there is no traffic sergeant who can help you by clearing the road, and many traffic signals do not work. The frustration among the people shows itself in quarrels and clashes between drivers as a matter of routine. The government doesn’t seem interested in this serious issue. Traffic authorities must pay attention to this issue to give relief to the people of this metropolis.

Anusha Mansoor

Karachi