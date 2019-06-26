close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

Summer camp for kids opens at Lok Virsa

National

Islamabad: A one-month summer camp for children in traditional skills: Block printing and Lacquer art started here at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum) on Tuesday.

The objective of the camp is to promote folk crafts and to create awareness among younger generation, particularly children about the indigenous cultural heritage of Pakistan. A total of 54 children (age group: 5 to 14 years) are attending the camp and getting training in these two crafts under master artisans from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Talking to media, Executive Director, Lok Virsa Ms. Shahera Shahid informed that her institution is holding children summer camps every year during summer vacations.

