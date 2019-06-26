DIG vows exemplary punishment for perpetrators of heinous crimes

After the publication of a report in The News about the rape and murder of minor Khadija Batool and the kidnapping of teenager Jessica, the Sindh police chief directed the DIG Investigation to probe the matter further and to set up a meeting with Madadgaar Helpline in this regard.

DIG Javed Akbar Riaz met with Madadgaar Helpline founder Advocate Zia Awan at the former’s office to discuss another 13 cases of victims who had approached Madadgaar for redressing their problems and who sought justice. These 13 victims were facing a violation of their human rights, being subjected to rape, gang rape, abduction and human trafficking.

The meeting was arranged in response to a news conference at the office of the Women’s Protection Unit (WPU) of Madadgaar on May 25, and discussed how the cases of the victims had been distorted by the investigation personnel because of their ineptitude. In certain cases, it was alleged that the investigators were in cahoots with the perpetrators of the crimes.

In the meeting with the DIG, victims of 13 most heinous cases were contacted by Madadgaar, but only six could be reached, as the others were out of town. The DIG also summoned the investigators tackling these cases.

The cases were heard most sympathetically and patiently by DIG Riaz in the presence of Advocate Awan, and after due scrutiny, the officer directed all the investigators to solve the cases on a priority basis.

As regards two cases involving human trafficking and domestic violence, Awan stressed that these cases could not be solved due to the mala fide intentions of the investigating officers.

He said that there were allegations that these investigators had deliberately mishandled the cases or ignored verified documents that could have been used to establish the veracity of the victims’ cases and provide grounds for filing an FIR. The DIG directed strict action against these incompetent officers and also ordered transfer of these cases to more competent officers.

At the end of the meeting, the DIG issued directives for the transfer of three cases — pertaining to domestic violence, abduction of a 16-year-old and domestic violence — to be transferred to more efficient officers who could deal with the cases more efficiently and prudently.

He also assured the next-of-kin of the victims that he had taken into account all the concerns and would ensure that swift and meaningful action would be taken against the culprits. The meeting concluded on a positive note.

One of the investigating officers, Ghulam Mustafa Bajwa, was commended by both DIG Riaz and Advocate Awan for his honest and steadfast service, as he had worked tirelessly in solving the case of a 10-year-old girl who had been gang-raped and then murdered. Bajwa had caught two of the culprits and was in hot pursuit of the rest.