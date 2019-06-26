Bank Alfalah unveils new look branch

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah (BAFL) organised an exclusive event to celebrate its new look with the launch of the re-designed Clifton Branch, which houses an elaborate premier banking facility and showcases the bank’s emerging digital suite of services, a statement said on Wednesday.

This marks the fourth branch across Pakistan to get the premium upgrade as part of their long-term expansion plan for Bank Alfalah Premier proposition, which allows their premier customers a personalised service, access to exclusive premier lounges, dedicated relationship managers and a wide array of products along with unique lifestyle experiences that are tailored to their specific requirements.

The new look was unveiled by Bank Alfalah’s President and CEO Nauman Ansari and Group Head of Retail Banking Mehreen Ahmed, it added.