FBR body receives 146 grievances from different sectors

ISLAMABAD: Different sectors have submitted over 146 grievances before the Anomalies Committee constituted by the FBR mainly related to withdrawal of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) of buyers, doing away with raids on premises and resumption of zero rating regime for five export oriented sector.

The real estate sector also asked the government to reduce the period for the purpose of gain tax. Now the committee is expected to table its report to FBR chairman on today (Wednesday).