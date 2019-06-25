Siraj condemns increase in gas prices

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has termed the recent 200 per cent raise in gas prices a stabbing shock in the back of the masses.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said the annual budget had not been passed as yet but the government was bringing supplementary budgets, in clear disregard of the masses’ problems and just acting on IMF dictates. He said the government’s apathy towards people had crossed all limits, adding that the debate on next year budget was still under way in assembly when it had slapped a mini-budget on the poor. He said frequent increase in the prices of gas, electricity and POL had made the life of the poor a hell and it had become difficult for the labourers and general workers to earn two times meals. He said the government policies had hit the white collar people the most. He said JI had already come on roads against the trampling of the poor masses’ rights and its Awami March in Karachi on June 30 would be a referendum against the government policies causing price spiral, unemployment and IMF slavery. Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch, talking to the media after addressing a function of Al-Khidmat Foundation Punjab on the world Child Protection Day, said JI decision not to join PPP-PML(N) opposition alliance was in line with the sentiments of the sincere workers of the party as also the political situation in the country. He said the JI Awami march at Lahore and Faisalabad had been highly successful.

LGH: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has awarded a regular licence to Lahore General Hospital to work as a standard medical centre. A certificate which would be valid till 2024 has been issued to the hospital in this regard. Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab said that issuance of the regular certificate by PHC was the proof of the fact that the hospital was working according to the SOPs of the government. Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab congratulated Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahuddin, professors, administrative doctors and other employees on issuance of the certificate to the hospital.