Plane makes emergency landing at Multan airport

MULTAN: A plane coming from UAE made an emergency landing after a bird strike at the Multan International Airport on Tuesday. According to the spokesman for the CAA, all the passengers remained safe and secure. The CAA spokesperson said that a bird collided with the plane’s engine, which caused emergency landing. He said that a special team of experts would arrive from the UAE on Wednesday for inspection of the plane. The plane would leave for UAE after technical inspection.