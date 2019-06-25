Plane makes emergency landing at Multan airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: A plane coming from UAE made an emergency landing after a bird strike at the Multan International Airport on Tuesday. According to the spokesman for the CAA, all the passengers remained safe and secure. The CAA spokesperson said that a bird collided with the plane’s engine, which caused emergency landing. He said that a special team of experts would arrive from the UAE on Wednesday for inspection of the plane. The plane would leave for UAE after technical inspection.
