Govt asked to repair KP-Punjab road in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The local residents have asked the provincial government to repair the Lakki-Mianwali Road which was in a poor condition. Asmatullah Khan, a former local government representative, said the main road linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the Punjab province had been in a dilapidated condition for the last four months. He said the broken portion of the road between District Headquarters Tajazai and Lakki City could cause accidents, leading to loss of precious lives. Other residents requested the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PHA) to repair the road as early as possible. They said the PHA officials in Bannu had already been informed about the problem and a response was awaited.

Asmatullah and other residents asked the provincial minister and secretary for communications to direct the officials concerned to repair the road. Robbers arrested: Police have busted a gang of robbers during a special action in the Naurang town of the Lakki Marwat district.

Station House Officer Zaheer Khan told a press conference on Monday that on June 17, a local resident Abbas Khan had reported that armed men looted cash, gold ornaments and licensed weapons from his home. He said the police registered a case and formed special team to trace the robbers. He identified arrested men as Kalimullah, Ali Rehman, Aminullah, Akif, and Zulqarnain and claimed to have recovered the looted money, gold ornaments and weapons from them.