Bodies of seven climbers retrieved

NEW DELHI: The bodies of seven climbers killed on India´s second highest mountain were retrieved Sunday, capping a nearly month-long search by mountaineering experts in treacherous Himalayan terrain.

They had set out to summit a previously "unclimbed peak" in India´s northern state of Uttarakhand. A group of mountaineers from the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) found the seven bodies near an unnamed peak on Nanda Devi East. The search for the last remaining body would continue on Monday, ITBP spokesman Vivek Kumar Pandey told AFP.