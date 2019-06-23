FST ‘Appellate Division’ onthe cards

KARACHI: After long discussions with the concerned quarters, the federal government has decided to introduce a bill in parliament to establish ‘Appellate Division’ of Federal Service Tribunal (FST) separately from its current branch of ‘Operational Division’.

According to the well-placed sources of Ministry of Law and Justice, the bill is ready and likely to be presented in parliament in coming one to two months. These sources were of the view that this legislation will reduce the burden of some 30 thousand plus cases from upper courts throughout the country ‘of employment disputes’ filed under article 199 of the constitution.

In current procedure, Federal Service Tribunal (FST) deals and decides the removal from service matters, pension and allowances benefit disputes, seniority and promotion issues, and reduction of the grades and stoppage of salary matters of the federal government employees including civilian employees of armed forces.

Apart from Federal Service Tribunal and provincial service tribunals, many of the applicants and complainants prefer to approach high courts for their job issues and Supreme Court for appeals against the decisions of Tribunals, added the same sources.

Sources further added that said legislation would reduce the load of cases from upper judiciary after the formation of Appellate Division, as appeals would be filed at Appellate Davison.

According to the proposed Bill, the criteria for the Chairman of the Appellate Division would be retired Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan and members would be the retired judges of High Courts or senior lawyers.

Chairman of Federal Service Tribunal Khalid Ali Qazi by confirming the move of said legislation told ‘The News’ that he was also consulted for the issue.

Qazi added that the legislation will not only reduce the burden of upper judiciary but also enhance the capability of Tribunal.

Qazi informed The News that some 5300 plus cases are pending in FST and his first priority is to overcome pendency and conclusion of all matters according to the law and constitution of Pakistan through speedy justice.

Qazi further added that Federal Service Tribunal would set its operations in Quetta, Bahawalpur, Multan in the end of this year and setup of bench has been completed in Peshawar and it will start its working within two three months.

He said that Lahore’s setup would also be enhanced as the office of FST over there is working in a house of 10 marla which according to him should be shifted to better place and such formal request has been sent to Ministry of Law and Justice.