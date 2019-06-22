Summer Cup main attraction today

LAHORE: With five Atia Plate races there is a Summer Cup as order of the 8th day Lahore Summer Meeting 2019 of the Lahore Race Club to be held on Sunday, June 23.

In the cup race, Khan Jan is high on handicap with Sara Jamoot and Kastoori may be edging it aside or coming closer to it in fight.

As par acceptances of the races with order of running the opening Atia Plate race is of 900 metres in class-VII and division-V and the favorite for win is Noor-e-Sehar, place She Is Rawal and fluke Beach Beauty while other in the run are Ok Dear, Anmole One, Best Terms, Men Sahiba, Malangni Aie, Piyari Malangni and True Man.

Second race favourite is Lovely Pomo, place Zil Prince and fluke Zahid Love while others in the runs are Golden Beauty, Big Boy, Again Dil Wall, Jackson and Dancing Beauty.

Third race favourite is Aie Muskan, place Hamayoon Choice and fluke Gotti while others in the runs are Lahori Badshah, One Man Show, Chan Punjabi, Bau Jee and Asim Prince.

Fourth race favourite is Secret Lady, place Lahori Sayeen and fluke Wahab Choice while others in the runs are Ramba Redhum, Push The Limits, Moman Princess, Maradona, Big Foot, Turab Prince, Punjabi Munda and Khan Jee.

The fifth The Summer Cup race favourite is Khan Jan, place Sara Jamoot and fluke Kastoori while others in the run are Right Approach, Sparking, Hidden Princess, Jabbar Prince, Goldee, and Keep It Up. Sixth race favourite is Miss Bulbul, place Madhuri Dixit and fluke Missing My Love while others in the runs are One Four Seven, Banjo, Candle, Salam-e-Dera, Abbas Princess, Abdullah Princess, and Wali Choice.