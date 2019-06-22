Governor hears public at Complaint Cell

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said it is the prime responsibility of the government to provide relief to the citizens at their doorsteps and to ensure that their grievances are addressed properly.

He said this while hearing public grievances at the Complaint Cell at the Governor House on Saturday. Most of the complaints were related to excessive electricity billing, health department and education department issues, need for financial assistance and others.

The governor issued directives to the departments concerned for prompt redressal of grievances and said that the cell had been launched with an aim to timely address problems of the people.

He said he would personally monitor the complaints in order to ensure a proper response from the relevant departments, adding that the government was keen to provide maximum relief to the people of Pakistan.

Ismail said the government had started an 'Ehsas programme’ to provide basic facilities, including education, health and employment, to the citizens at their doorsteps.

On the occasion, the people appreciated that the governor himself heard the public grievances at the Complaint Cell.