Speaker asked to declare MPA Faryal Talpur disqualified ‘for not declaring properties’

Two opposition lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have submitted a joint application to the provincial assembly’s speaker to declare Faryal Talpur, imprisoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA and sister of the party’s co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, disqualified from the assembly’s membership over alleged concealment of her properties.

The application, which was filed by PTI MPAs Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar, stated that the Article 62 (f) of the Constitution stipulated that a person could not be elected to the provincial assembly unless he or she was sagacious, righteous, non-profligate and honest.

The PTI MPAs stated that Talpur had declared in her affidavit which she attached along with Form-B of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that any failure to give details regarding any item in respect of Form-A and Form-B would render her nomination to contest the election invalid or if any information given by her was found incorrect at any time, her election would stand void.

The PTI legislators maintained that the PPP MPA did not declare her three properties at the time of filing of her nomination papers, which included two lands in Deh Shadadkot in Qambar-Shahdadkot district and another piece of land in Deh Shadiagham in Larkana district.

“In lieu of this proof, it is believed that you [the speaker] will act upon the Article 63 (2) of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, in true spirit,” the application read, calling for declaring the election of Talpur to the Sindh Assembly void.

Talking to media persons, Taj said the speaker was lawfully bound to either respond to the application in 30 days or forward the application to the ECP.

The PTI MPAs also sent a copy of the application, attached with documents as evidence to prove the allegation, to the ECP.