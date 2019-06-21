IIU extends admission date

Islamabad: The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has extended the last date to apply in more than 100 programs of its 9 faculties till June 28th.The university administration made this decision keeping in view the interest and load of the applicants in various faculties. Male applicants can call on 051-9019567 for any query, while female applicants can call on 051-9019327 for guidance regarding the admission process.