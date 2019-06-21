Eight Pak players in Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s eight junior players are to participate in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships that is to be held in Macau, China, from June 26-30.

Asian Squash Federation (ASF) has released the draws of the 26th edition of this prestigious championship. Haris Qasim is to face Manuel Chan Gassmann De Oliveira of Macau and unseeded Hamza Sharif is drawn against Wong King Yeung of Hong Kong in the first round of under-19 category.

In the under-17 category, Farhan Hashmi and Noor Zaman have got byes in the first round. In the under-15 category, top seed Hamza Khan is up against unseeded Ethan Chua Jie Fan of Singapore and unseeded Anas Ali Shah will play against Harith Danial Bin Jefri of Malaysia in the first round.

In the under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz will face unseeded Batngampalage Pramith Dishen Nilantha of Sri Lanka and unseeded Saboor Khan will take on Wong Lee Hong of Malaysia in the first round.

Last year, Anas won silver medal in under-13 category, Hamza won gold in under-15, Haris won gold in under-17, and Abbas Zeb won gold in under-19 in this championship. In 2017, Mansoor Zaman, Huzaifa Ibrahim, Asadullah, and Abdul Malik won medals in this championship.

In 2016, Abbas won gold in under-17 category and Asadullah won gold in under-13.

In 2015, Israr Ahmed won gold in under-19 category. Tayyab Aslam won gold in the same category in 2014.

In 2013, Ali Bukhari won gold medal and Tayyab won bronze medal in the under-19 category.