Fri Jun 21, 2019
Fawad joins Scorchers, eyes T20 WC spot

Sports

SYDNEY: Fawad Ahmed on Thursday signed a two-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Perth Scorchers, making it his third team in the history of the T20 competition, with the hope to force his way into Australia’s 2020 T20 World Cup plans.

Fawad, 37, spent four years at Sydney Thunder and won the title with them in 2016. Even though he has played only five limited-over internationals for Australia - the last of which was five years ago - the lure of a home World Cup, and an event Australia had never won before, was too strong to resist.

