Naveed reaches Mississauga Squash Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Sindh’s Naveed Rehman reached the pre-quarter-finals of the $5500 Mississauga Squash Open in Mississauga, Canada, on Thursday.
Naveed defeated Sam Burley of Canada 14-12, 11-7, 11-8 in 35 minutes in the first round
He will face fourth seed Miled Zarazua of Mexico in the second round.
Abbas Zeb lost to wildcard Ahad Raza of Canada 3-11, 10-12, 9-11 in 35 minutes in the first round.
