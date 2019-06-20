close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Naveed reaches Mississauga Squash Open pre-quarters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh’s Naveed Rehman reached the pre-quarter-finals of the $5500 Mississauga Squash Open in Mississauga, Canada, on Thursday.

Naveed defeated Sam Burley of Canada 14-12, 11-7, 11-8 in 35 minutes in the first round

He will face fourth seed Miled Zarazua of Mexico in the second round.

Abbas Zeb lost to wildcard Ahad Raza of Canada 3-11, 10-12, 9-11 in 35 minutes in the first round.

