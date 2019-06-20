Egypt pin Africa Cup of Nations hopes on Salah

PARIS: Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will carry the hopes of the Africa Cup of Nations hosts on his slender shoulders just weeks after winning the European crown with his club.

Egyptians say that all 97 million of their compatriots will be rooting for Salah when the Pharaohs kick off the tournament against Zimbabwe on Friday.

Salah, 27, will also be hoping to banish the nightmare of last year’s World Cup in Russia when he played with a barely healed shoulder injury, Egypt were eliminated in the first round.

He comes into the tournament on a high, having scored the second-minute penalty that put Liverpool on their way to winning the Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid.

The Egyptian also won the Golden Boot for the top scorer in England for the second season in a row, although this time his 22 goals were equalled by Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who share the award with him, making it an all-African affair.

Liverpool though were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City.

“As soon as Salah touches the ball, he’s dangerous,” Tunisia player Naim Sliti told AFP after facing Egypt in a qualifier.

“You just mustn’t let him get the ball, because something always happens when he has it.”

Salah’s mood and fitness contrast to this time last year when his shoulder was injured as he was wrestled to the ground by Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos in the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev. He had to go off and Liverpool lost 3-1.

He was only fit enough to be a substitute in the first two games but returned for the final match against Saudi Arabia and scored, but could not prevent Egypt slumping to a third defeat.

The World Cup debacle also revealed that Salah’s supporting cast is nowhere near the level of their star man — everything revolves around him.

Leading his country to its eighth African title would be the crowning glory for the man who grew up in the Nile Delta village of Nagrig.

After Liverpool beat Spurs in this year’s Champions League showdown, an emotional Salah said: “I made many sacrifices for my career. I came from a small village and went to Cairo. To be an Egyptian at this level (of the football world) is unbelievable.”