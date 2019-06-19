Trump launches 2020 bid with vow to ‘keep America great’

ORLANDO: President Donald Trump launched his 2020 re-election campaign Tuesday much the same way he rode to power in 2016, with a raucous, nationalist rally stirring fear of illegal immigration and vowing to fight for blue collar workers.

Lashing out at his Democratic opponents as radical leftists fuelled by "hatred" and out to "rip your country apart," Trump promised an "earthquake at the ballot box" next year.

"We did it once and we´re going to do it again," he promised some 20,000 ecstatic supporters in Orlando, Florida.

"And that is why tonight I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as president of the United States."

There were no substantial new ideas or plans for the future in Trump´s nearly 80 minute speech in the Orlando arena, where the crowd formed a sea of Trump campaign red baseball caps, chanting "USA" and "Four More Years."

Instead, the unconventional Republican made his re-election pitch by touting economic gains, renewing his long standing vow to build a wall along the Mexican border.