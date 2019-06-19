65th anniversary of Japan self-defence forces celebrated

ISLAMABAD: The guests in 65th anniversary of the Japan self-defence forces day kept discussing political developments taking place in Pakistan especially the announcement made by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Fazalur Rehman to lock-down Islamabad after rejecting national budget and launching of movement against the government to dislodge it as a combined opposition move.

The next year’s budget was also under discussion which is being widely criticized by the masses considering it as an IMF product and had made the life of the common man horrible. The all parties’ conference (APC) was another favourite subject for gossip by the guests that could take place towards the end of the month.

Japan’s ambassador Kuninori Matsuda in his address announced that Pakistan and his country have inked an MOU for mutual cooperation of the defence forces of the two countries. He termed natural disasters and terrorism as common challenges being faced by the two countries. He recalled that the forces of two countries have been extending hands of cooperation towards each other during the natural calamities. Japan is celebrating first self-defence forces day after change of Emperor in the country.

Adjutant General (AG) of GHQ Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was the chief guest on the occasion who has been recently elevated to the incumbent three-star rank and joined the office this week.

The officers from three services attended the reception in impressive number. Former Federal Defence Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, former SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi, former foreign minister Gohar Ayub Khan, former interior ministers Rehman Malik, Senator Dr. Waseem Shehzad, Senator Lt. General Malik Abdul Qayyum, Aziz Boolani and former NSA Lt. General Nasser Khan Janjua were conspicuous among the guests.

The guests also had chatted about that recent changes in the senior ranks of the Army especially change in the spy master. It is likely that General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will be given filed posting soon as he will become Corps Commander of any important Corps.

The diplomats and particularly the defence attaches were inquisitive about scope and chances of extension in service of the incumbent Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javaid Bajwa who is successfully commanding the war against terrorism under the banner of Radul Fisad.

The guests also discussed the budget speech of leader of opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and termed it comprehensive and candid resume on the budget. They expressed satisfaction about the truce in the National Assembly for debate in the National Assembly that has raised the hope about the passage of the budget at the face of threat by the opposition to block its passage.

Japan’s ambassador Kuninori Matsuda who assumed the office early this year told this scribe that Pakistan’s ambassador designate for Japan Imtiaz Ahmad will be granted agreemaunt (Consent) from his government in a couple of weeks since its being processed. He said in normal course it takes three to four weeks as it has to go through various authorities.