Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Newsdesk
June 20, 2019

Algeria for corruption case against ex-PM

World

ALGIERS: A prosecutor has referred Algeria’s former prime minister Ahmed Ouyahia, along with a minister and two ex-ministers, to the Supreme Court over graft accusations in an ongoing crackdown on the former ruling elite, authorities said on Wednesday. Protesters and the army drove former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign on April 2 after two decades in power, but public pressure has continued for the departure and prosecution of senior figures around him.

