Thu Jun 20, 2019
June 20, 2019

Four charged over downing of MH17

NIEUWEGEIN: International investigators on Wednesday charged three Russians and a Ukrainian with murder over the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, the first people to face justice over the tragedy five years ago in which 298 people were killed. The Dutch-led team said the four men with military and intelligence links would go on trial in March next year, although they are likely to be tried in absentia in the Netherlands as neither Russia nor Ukraine extradites their nationals.

