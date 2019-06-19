close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
SA
Saeed Ahmed
June 20, 2019

NDMA chairman re-elected to general council of APDIM

Islamabad

Islamabad: Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt. General Muhammad Afzal has been re-elected to the Governing Council of Asia-Pacific Centre for Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM).

Election to the APDIM and SIAP were held during 75th Session of the Commission at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok. Owing to the active lobbing efforts made by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Pakistan in Bangkok, Pakistan secured highest number of vote in APDIM election. Pakistan has also been re-elected to the Governing Council of Statistical Institute for Asia Pacific (SIAP).

In May 2015, the United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) adopted in its resolution 71/11 establishment of the Asian and the Pacific Center for the Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) in the Islamic Republic of Iran as a regional institute of the Commission. APDIM’s key aim is the build disaster resilience in the Asia-Pacific region through information management.

