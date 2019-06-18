Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza for Morsi offered in various cities

LAHORE: Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza for former Egyptian president Dr Muhammad Morsi was offered in various cities of the country on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Tuesday.

A large number of people gathered in almost all major cities to pay homage to the man who challenged the US-Israel nexus against the oppressed Palestinians.

Senator Sirajul Haq led the prayers at Jinnah Park, Peshawar, while JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem led the prayers at Rawalpindi, and Hafiz Naeemur Rahman in Karachi. At Mansoora, Lahore, Maulana Abdul Maalik led the prayers, which were attended by hundreds of workers and leaders including Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Liaquat Baloch and Abdul Ghaffar Aziz.

The JI leadership paid glowing tributes to Dr Morsi. Senator Sirajul Haq said Dr Morsi embraced martyrdom but refused to bow before dictatorship or give up his demand for liberation of Masjid-e-Aqsa. The deceased was the first elected president of Egypt, but the Egyptian army revolted against him. Thousands of the Akhwan workers and supporters were shot dead in cold blood and now Dr Morsi had also been martyred. He said the Muslim world had lost a great leader.

Dr Morsi’s widow was not allowed to have a last glance of him. The Egyptian people were stopped from offering funeral prayers for him and only two of his sons and a lawyer were allowed to perform it, he regretted.

Speaking at Mansoora, Liaquat Baloch said living Morsi was a threat for the Egyptian dictator General Sisi, and after martyrdom, he had become a symbol of fear for the Sisi regime.

JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem said the satanic powers of the world had no idea that Dr Morsi would reach the corridors of power by gaining so much votes, as they had made all arrangements that the Islam-lovers did not get votes and Islam could not come forth as a system of life.