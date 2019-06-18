ANP demands removal of Senate chairman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) has demanded removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
The ANP leader Zahid Khan said in a statement urged the opposition parties to bring a no-confidence motion against the chairman. The ANP leader said that initiation of movement against the government should start with the removal of the Senate chairman and a joint candidate should be brought for the position afterwards.
He also said that if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz are serious to launch an anti-government drive, then they should remove the Senate chairman and that his party will stand with the opposition on the issue. He added that if Sanjrani is not de-seated, then people will not trust Bilawal and Maryam, therefore, to restore the confidence of the opposition parties, the removal is mandatory.
ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) has demanded removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
The ANP leader Zahid Khan said in a statement urged the opposition parties to bring a no-confidence motion against the chairman. The ANP leader said that initiation of movement against the government should start with the removal of the Senate chairman and a joint candidate should be brought for the position afterwards.
He also said that if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz are serious to launch an anti-government drive, then they should remove the Senate chairman and that his party will stand with the opposition on the issue. He added that if Sanjrani is not de-seated, then people will not trust Bilawal and Maryam, therefore, to restore the confidence of the opposition parties, the removal is mandatory.