Budget approval tops agenda in PCB meeting

ISLAMABAD: Approval of budget for the financial year 2019-20 will be on top of the agenda of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s 54th Governing Board meeting to be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Wednesday).

Other items to be discussed during the meeting are appointment of the auditors for the financial year 2018-19. Ratification of last month’s decisions which were passed through a circular resolution is also on the agenda.

Modification in the rules of the Tournament Evaluation Committee is also an agenda item.

When a Pakistan Cricket Board official was contacted as whether Pakistan’s performance against India would be discussed in the meeting, he denied it saying that since the World Cup is under way so no such discussion is on the cards.

The participants of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board meeting will be Ehsan Mani (chairman), members including Asad Ali Khan, Lt. Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Imran Farooki, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost and Akbar Durrani (Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination —ex-officio).