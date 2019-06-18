Clarification

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A news item published in The News edition of June 17, 2019 regarding the visit of Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ms Zahida Perveen to the APNS. The news mistakenly carried the name of Secretary Information and Broadcasting as Ms Abida Perveen instead of Ms Zahida Perveen. The mistake is regretted.
