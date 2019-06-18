close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
June 19, 2019

Clarification

National

 
June 19, 2019

KARACHI: A news item published in The News edition of June 17, 2019 regarding the visit of Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ms Zahida Perveen to the APNS. The news mistakenly carried the name of Secretary Information and Broadcasting as Ms Abida Perveen instead of Ms Zahida Perveen. The mistake is regretted.

