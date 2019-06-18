Pakistan Super Veterans overwhelmed by Yorkshire

KARACHI: Pakistan Super Veterans (over-60) lost their opening match of the ongoing tour of England as they were overwhelmed by Yorkshire by nine wickets at the Woodlands Cricket Club in Bradford.

According to the information shared by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), here on Tuesday, Pakistan were bowled out for 102 and the hosts reached the target rather leisurely.

Yorkshire won the toss and sent Pakistan into bat in damp conditions caused by the overnight rain which made batting a tough proposition. The touring batsmen failed to bat out their quota of 45 overs.

Pakistan were bundled out in 42.1 overs with Sajid Kabir Khan, a former first-class player, scoring 49 off 84 balls with seven boundaries. Nadeem Omar, who opened the innings, scored an aggressive 25 off as many balls which included four hits to the fence.

Martin Ivill (3-21) and Muhammad Maroof (2-20) were the pick of the bowlers. Phil Taylor, Dave Rishton and Denis Rock grabbed a wicket apiece. Yorkshire reached the target in only 15.5 overs, losing just one wicket. Martin Ivill excelled with the bat too, scoring 46 off 41 balls with nine fours. John Flintoff returned unbeaten on 30 off 45 balls, having hit three boundaries.

Aminullah Khan Raisani took the only wicket that fell. Yorkshire skipper Martin Ivill collected the Man of the Match award. Pakistan Super Veterans will play their second match against Lancashire at the Heywood Cricket Club on Wednesday (today).

The visitors are to play a couple of matches of 50 overs each against hosts England and the touring Australian Veterans later in the week. They will play the final game of the tour against Cheshire at Warrington Cricket Club, Warrington, on June 26.