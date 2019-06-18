Morgan sets new sixes record as England thrash Afghanistan

MANCHESTER: England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record of 17 sixes in an individual One-day International innings as the World Cup hosts thrashed Afghanistan by 150 runs on Tuesday. Victory at Old Trafford saw favourites England go ahead of holders Australia to sit top of the World Cup group table on net run-rate. Morgan’s six-hitting spree in his career-best 148 set the tone for England’s team total of 25 sixes, which was also a new ODI innings record.