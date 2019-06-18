close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 19, 2019

Morgan sets new sixes record as England thrash Afghanistan

Top Story

 
June 19, 2019

MANCHESTER: England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record of 17 sixes in an individual One-day International innings as the World Cup hosts thrashed Afghanistan by 150 runs on Tuesday. Victory at Old Trafford saw favourites England go ahead of holders Australia to sit top of the World Cup group table on net run-rate. Morgan’s six-hitting spree in his career-best 148 set the tone for England’s team total of 25 sixes, which was also a new ODI innings record.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story