Four killed over old enmity at Nankana hospital

NANKANA SAHIB: Four persons were killed and five others critically injured at the DHQ Hospital Nankana late Monday night. There was old enmity between Akhtar Arain Group and Faisal Jatt Group. On Monday night, a quarrel took place between the groups over some issue at their village Bagha Chak. A large number of people from both the groups were injured and they came to DHQ Hospital for treatment. Indiscriminate cross firing took place between them at the hospital and as a result, Tanvir of Akhtar Arain Group, Abdul Wahid, Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Yousaf of Faisal Group were killed on the spot whereas Usama Javed, Abid, Nadeem, Naseer and Faisal Jatt were critically injured. The injured were referred to Faisalabad and Lahore hospitals.