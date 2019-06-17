COAS orders special medical treatment for 330kg obese man

RAWALPINDI: Taking notice of an appeal made on social media, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed a special medical treatment for a 330 kilogramme obese man from Sadiqabad.

Noor Hassan, who cannot travel in ambulance by road, will be airlifted in a military helicopter to Lahore today (Tuesday). He will be treated at a private hospital in the Punjab capital. Hassan is unable to move freely due to excessive weight.

In 2017, the country’s most obese man Muhammad Naveed underwent laparoscopic surgery in Lahore. The then 42-year-old weighed 360kg owing to family tendency and overeating. He was said to lose 150 kilos in six months after the surgery.