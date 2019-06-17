India suffer Kumar injury blow

MANCHESTER: In a big blow to India’s plans Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of India’s next two or three World Cup matches due to a hamstring injury.

Playing against Pakistan on Sunday, Bhuvneshwar was forced to leave the field having bowled just 2.4 overs, after he suffered tightness in his left hamstring.Indian captain Virat Kohli confirmed the injury took place after Bhuvneshwar stretched his hamstring off a foot mark on the follow through. Although he described the injury as a “niggle” Kohli said Bhuvneshwar would not be available for selection for the matches against Afghanistan on June 22 and West Indies on June 27 and possibly the crunch clash against England on June 30.

“He has a slight niggle,” Kohli told the host broadcaster after the victory against Pakistan. “It was because of slipping on the foot marks. It doesn’t look too serious at the moment. We are going to give it some time. Hopefully he will be ready in a couple of games, if not max by three games from now.”