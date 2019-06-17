China’s anti-terrorism experience in Xinjiang useful to UN

BEIJING: China’s anti-terrorism experience in Xinjiang region has been useful for the United Nations to promote peace and prosperity worldwide. This was stated by the Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov who recently paid a visit to Region, despite objections from some Western countries.

According to a Global Times's report, US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan last week spoke by phone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "convey deep concerns regarding Voronkov's travel to Xinjiang" and claimed China's counter-terrorism measures in the region amount to a "repression campaign" against Uyghur people. Washington is obviously not playing a simple word game but aims to throw the Xinjiang question into its presupposed human rights-related trap.