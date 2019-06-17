close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Jirga of elders warn of boycotting election

Peshawar

GHALLANAI: A jirga of elders here on Monday opposed the merger of the former tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said they would boycott the election for the provincial assembly seats for the merged districts.

Malik Fayyaz, Malik Nadir Mohmand, Malik Nusrat, Malik Attaullah and others attended the jirga. They said that the former tribal areas were merged into the province without taking the local elders into confidence.The elders said that government should have amended the Frontier Crimes Regulation instead of abolishing it altogether.

