IRS fetes Argentine Ambassador

Islamabad: Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Pakistan Ivan Ivanissevich has said that Pakistan could draw lessons from the way his country resolved its dispute with neighbouring Brazil and Chile.

Mr Ivanissevich was speaking at a farewell reception organised here by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in its library-seminar room. IRS honoured his services for the improvement in Argentine-Pak relations during his two tenures, as Ambassador (2015-2019), and as First Secretary (2004-7).

Mr Ivanissevich had been a regular visitor to IRS and shared his thoughts with IRS scholars on regional issues of the Southern Cone and South Asia. The Ambassador stressed that wars were costly affairs and pointed out that the Malvinas’ War increased Argentina’s foreign debt by six times from $8 billion to close to $50 billion. Border disputes with Brazil and Chile were resolved pacifically, proving that the longer route often proves faster, he said.

He emphasised a long-term perspective for resolution of disputes, such as Kashmir, beginning with strengths, trade and economic relations, and then tackling the main issue. Mr Ivanissevich thanked IRS, especially its President Prof Rukhsana Qamber for taking the initiative of hosting his farewell for him. He said he was taking along some really fond memories of Pakistan. An avid trekker, he in particular appreciated the beauty of the northern mountainous region of Pakistan, Hunza, Gilgit, Chitral, Swat, and Kaghan in particular. He appreciated the warmth and affection he received from all segments of the Pakistani society.

Dr Rukhsana said that Mr Ivanissevich was a fine diplomat who had introduced Pakistanis like herself to western culture such as opera, fine photography and more. He is also a thoughtful intellectual, having co-taught with her at the university. She invited him back to Pakistan as a possible resident scholar at IRS to contribute to its research and publications, including collaboration with NUML in the two institutions’ regional/area studies programs. She added that the contributions of Mr Ivan Ivanissevich would go a long way in improving bilateral relations between the two distant but otherwise close countries – Argentina has always supported Pakistan on its principled stand on Kashmir and Pakistan supports Argentina on its ownership of the Malvinas.