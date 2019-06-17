PAT won’t step back from Qisas demand: Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri has said we want to hold the killers accountable in Model Town case and will not step back from our demand of Qisas at any cost.

Addressing the 5th anniversary of Model Town killing incident at central secretariat and later speaking with reporters, the PAT chief said we have provided call records and other important documents to JIT which haven't been refuted by the killers.

The same JIT has been suspended on request of a police officer who was involved in the incident himself. This is self-explanatory that in this system the killers enjoy the rights but the hope for the victims was nearly bleak. He said martyrs of Model Town incident are very close to my heart and I ensure that their blood will not waste. We want to hold the killers accountable in Model Town case and will not step back from our demand of Qisas at any cost, he added.

Dr Tahirul Qadri said there had been a smear campaign of intimidating the eyewitnesses by attempting to buy their loyalties and character assassination. They stood tall against this obscenity and have not let the case proceedings be affected. The PAT chief said that despite the change in government, the system remained the same which not only halted the process of delivering justice but also safeguarded the interest of past rulers even today.

PAT General Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said their hopes with PTI government were yet to be realised. In their struggle for justice, perseverance of bereaved families was so far their only and major source of encouragement.

Punjab budget: Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan has said the Punjab government has presented very balanced budget in Punjab Assembly. He said the previous governments had ruined labour and human resources department for its interests. No hiring since long time, administrative issues and situation of welfare schools are the examples of bad governance of the previous government. The minister said labour policy, domestic workers bill and establishment of Punjab Workers Fund is the success of the PTI government.