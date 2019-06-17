State minister visits Getz Pharma

KARACHI: State Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Dr Zafar Ullah Mirza visited the only pharmaceutical company in Pakistan, Getz Pharma, whose manufacturing facility has recently been prequalified and accredited by the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, a statement said on Monday.

Getz Pharma, which is also the largest exporter of medicines from the country, was awarded the Prime Minister’s highest export trophy in the pharmaceuticals category for the last 14 consecutive years, it added.

During the nearly three hours visit, the minister toured and reviewed manufacturing/production facility, quality control laboratories, stability area, and technical / utility areas. Dr Mirza has a rich experience with the working at WHO for over 15 years. The minister appreciated the high standards of production and quality assurance of the company and congratulated the management for obtaining both the WHO prequalification, as well as the PIC/S accreditation and putting Pakistan on the map of the select few countries whose facilities and products are prequalified by WHO.