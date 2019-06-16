5 burnt alive as van catches fire in Narowal

ISLAMABAD: As many as five persons including a woman and child were burnt to death while several other sustained injuries when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger van exploded on Zafarwal road in Narowal district early Sunday morning.

According to Rescue officials, the ill-fated van caught fire as a CNG cylinder installed in it exploded after a collision with the van.

As a result, five persons were burnt to death and several other sustained burn wounds. Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the deceased and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ), Narowal.