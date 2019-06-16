close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 17, 2019

5 burnt alive as van catches fire in Narowal

Top Story

A
APP
June 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: As many as five persons including a woman and child were burnt to death while several other sustained injuries when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger van exploded on Zafarwal road in Narowal district early Sunday morning.

According to Rescue officials, the ill-fated van caught fire as a CNG cylinder installed in it exploded after a collision with the van.

As a result, five persons were burnt to death and several other sustained burn wounds. Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the deceased and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ), Narowal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story